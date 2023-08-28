Kennedy Agyapong will win NPP’s flagbearer contest one touch – Campaign Team

Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, CF Amoasi, an adviser to the Campaign Team said it was not surprising that the MP finished second in the superdelegates conference.

“Let me put this on record, Kennedy Agyapong will win the presidential primary with one touch. His win will be a landslide.”

He stated that anyone who has studied Ghanaian politics and dynamics should not be surprised that the MP managed to secure the second seat.

He said that this procedure is a requirement for the main election, which will require over 200,000 delegates to pick who will lead the NPP in 2024.

He remarked that just because Bawumia received more votes in the superdelegates election does not guarantee he will be the presidential candidate.

“November 4, it is going to Ken one touch,” Amoasi stated emphatically. The delegates will elect him as the presidential candidate.

Relatedly, Kennedy Agyapong has been summoned before the Disciplinary Committee of the NPP for his conduct in the super delegates election.

The incident occurred during the nationwide conference, where Agyapong expressed his frustration after his agent was unexpectedly removed from a polling center.

Agyapong, who represents Assin Central in Parliament, can be observed making strong threats against President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia in response to the alleged mistreatment of his agents.

He stated, "President Akufo-Addo, I will give you a showdown in this country, I swear to God. Vice President, I will give you a showdown for chasing my agent away. I swear to God. You will hear what will happen here. I swear to God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo big time."