He declined to seek re-election as the National Organiser of the party, following his ambition to join lawmakers to be elected to parliament in 2020.

The outspoken NDC member is eyeing the Buem seat and has a team working underground to ensure that his ambition to become a lawmaker becomes a reality.

In 2013, he filed his nominations for the same seat together with some twelve others to contest when the seat became vacant following the untimely death of Henry Kamal Ford who was the Member of Parliament for the area but was disqualified by the National Executive Committee of the party for being under suspension.

He will have his face on the parliamentary primary ballot sheet of the NDC in the region alongside other contestants next year.

Already, his campaign posters have gone viral on social media.

However, four NDC MPs in the Volta region have not picked nomination forms to contest.

They are Richard Quashiegah, MP for Keta, Clement Kofi Humado, MP for Anlo, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, MP for Ketu South and Dr Mrs. Bernice Adiku Heloo, MP for Hohoe.

Ghanaian Actor cum politician John Dumelo has also picked his nomination form to contest in the Ayawaso West Wuogon on the ticket of the NDC.

He will face Suzzy Afua Adoboe in the primaries.

118 people have picked nomination form to contest as MPs in the Greater Accra region.