Kojo Bonsu is politically dead - Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako has taken swipe at businessman and former Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Kojo Bonsu over his intentions to contest the presidential primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the conduct of Kojo Bonsu as the Mayor of Kumasi in the Ashanti region has no future in politics.

Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi said Kojo Bonsu has no track record to vie for the high office of the land.

He said "His [Kojo Bonsu] record as Mayor in Kumasi is nothing to write home about. If he could not handle Kumasi, how much more the entire country. Kojo Bonsu is dead, politically."

Kojo Bonsu becomes the 11th aspirant in the NDC flagbearership race which also includes former President John Mahama.

Until news broke about his intention to lead the NDC, Kojo Bonsu was a considered staunch supporter of the Mahama 2020 bid.

He was instrumental in the organisation of the party's Unity Walk project across the 10 regions of the country which has been credited for renergising the grassroot base of the opposition party.

On Friday, September 28, Bonsu met with Founder of the NDC and former President Jerry John Rawlings, where he announced his decision to join the race to lead the party.