Former KMA boss Kojo Bonsu joins NDC flagbearership race

Kojo Bonsu, the former Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly boss, has joined the National Democratic Congress presidential race.

He made this known on Friday when he paid former president Jerry John Rawlings a courtesy visit to inform him of his intention and to seek his blessing.

“I received @KOJOBONSU10 and his team today. I wished him well. He has a determined spirit.#KojoBonsu2020,” the ex-president tweeted about his engagement with the former KMA boss.

He joins former president John Mahama, former Minister of Trade and Industries Ekow Spio-Garbrah, former Greater Accra Regional Minister Prof Joshua Alabi, former CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority Sylvester Mensah, former Central Regional Minister Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, former aide to Mr Rawlings Goosie Tanoh, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, legal practitioner Elikplim Agbemava, businessman Nurudeen Iddrisu and Handyman Stephen Atubiga for the flagbearership slot.

As KMA boss, Mr Bonsu was forced to resign after a dispute with Kumasi Traditional Council.

It is unclear why the ex-mayor is contesting for the flagbearship race considering his closeness with Mr Mahama.

He is on record to have sponsored Mr Mahama's Unity Walks across the country.

Or perhaps, he is marketing himself to Mahama's running mate?