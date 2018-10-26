Kpando NPP in turmoil as executives demand removal of MCE

news

Some executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Kpando in the Volta region are demanding the immediate removal of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

The party executives disrupted a sod-cutting ceremony for a 20 unit stores project at the Kpando Torkor market.

The executives accused the MCE Elvis Djampoh of awarding the 20 unit stores contract to a company owned by a financier of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The General Secretary Eric Dapaah addressing the media said the MCE has ignored party structures and runs a family and friends administration at the assembly.

"He is collapsing development within the municipality.

"Elvis Djampoh is unconcerned with the development and progress of the party in the municipality," he said.

He stated that "the party was dumbfounded upon realising that, Mr Elvis Djampoh prevented party financiers and for that matter contractors from buying a lockable stores lot, only to give it to a NDC financier contractor - Blessing Construction Company.

"Several attempts by party executives to appeal to him not to award this said contract to the NDC financier failed."

In the Ketu South constituency, some angry polling station executives of the NPP have also expressed dissatisfaction at the conduct of the MCE, calling for his resignation.

The polling station executives have vowed to drop their support for the party in the coming elections if the MCE, Edem Elliot Agbenorwu is not sacked.

They said an Auditor's report which was released last year indicated a loss of GH¢98,000.00 from the Assembly's account.

"Till today, no account has been rendered by the MCE regarding how this whooping sum of money was spent," a member of the party, Macfamous Kudoloh stated.

He said the relationship between the polling station executives and the MCE is untenable.

They want him to "resign amicably to serve the party’s interest."