Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Kpando NPP in turmoil as executives demand removal of MCE

The executives accused the MCE Elvis Djampoh of awarding a contract to a company owned by a financier of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Some executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Kpando in the Volta region are demanding the immediate removal of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

The party executives disrupted a sod-cutting ceremony for a 20 unit stores project at the Kpando Torkor market.

The executives accused the MCE Elvis Djampoh of awarding the 20 unit stores contract to a company owned by a financier of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The General Secretary Eric Dapaah addressing the media said the MCE has ignored party structures and runs a family and friends administration at the assembly.

"He is collapsing development within the municipality.

READ MORE: Kofi Jumah threatens to sponsor aggrieved members to sue NPP if...

"Elvis Djampoh is unconcerned with the development and progress of the party in the municipality," he said.

He stated that "the party was dumbfounded upon realising that, Mr Elvis Djampoh prevented party financiers and for that matter contractors from buying a lockable stores lot, only to give it to a NDC financier contractor - Blessing Construction Company.

NPP youth (File photo) play

NPP youth (File photo)

 

"Several attempts by party executives to appeal to him not to award this said contract to the NDC financier failed."

In the Ketu South constituency, some angry polling station executives of the NPP have also expressed dissatisfaction at the conduct of the MCE, calling for his resignation.

The polling station executives have vowed to drop their support for the party in the coming elections if the MCE, Edem Elliot Agbenorwu is not sacked.

They said an Auditor's report which was released last year indicated a loss of GH¢98,000.00 from the Assembly's account.

READ MORE: Nana Addo 'attacked' for neglecting Ellembelle district

"Till today, no account has been rendered by the MCE regarding how this whooping sum of money was spent," a member of the party, Macfamous Kudoloh stated.

He said the relationship between the polling station executives and the MCE is untenable.

They want him to "resign amicably to serve the party’s interest."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Wontumi can't stop Mahama from campaigning in schools - Yamin Wontumi can't stop Mahama from campaigning in schools - Yamin
Attacks and corruption tag caused Mahama's defeat - Nyaho Tamakloe Attacks and corruption tag caused Mahama's defeat - Nyaho Tamakloe
CPP sacks Ernesto Yeboah CPP sacks Ernesto Yeboah
Kabila appointed CPP General Secretary Kabila appointed CPP General Secretary
Nana Addo running a tortoise gov't - NDC presidential hopeful Nana Addo running a tortoise gov't - NDC presidential hopeful
Ketu South NPP in turmoil as members demand resignation of MCE Ketu South NPP in turmoil as members demand resignation of MCE

Recommended Videos

Here are the 31 licensed banks in Ghana Here are the 31 licensed banks in Ghana
NPP has borrowed GH¢50 billion in just two years - Mahama NPP has borrowed GH¢50 billion in just two years - Mahama
Hardship under Akufo-Addo’s gov't shocking - Zanetor Rawlings Hardship under Akufo-Addo’s gov't shocking - Zanetor Rawlings



Top Articles

1 Chaos at KNUST: NPP gurus want Vice Chancellor sacked - Wontumibullet
2 Businesses are collapsing under Nana Addo - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
3 I don't deal with comedians - Franklin Cudjoe to GSA Deputy bossbullet
4 I will stop Mahama from campaigning in schools - NPP Chairmanbullet
5 Rawlings’ 19-year rule was a ‘waste of time’ – Nyaho Tamakloebullet
6 Delta Force members granted bailbullet
7 Nana Addo running a tortoise gov't - NDC presidential hopefulbullet
8 Blame Akufo-Addo for KNUST violence - Mahamabullet
9 Kabila appointed CPP General Secretarybullet
10 NPP has borrowed GH¢50 billion in just two years, but...bullet

Related Articles

Wontumi can't stop Mahama from campaigning in schools - Yamin
Attacks and corruption tag caused Mahama's defeat - Nyaho Tamakloe
CPP sacks Ernesto Yeboah
Kabila appointed CPP General Secretary
Nana Addo running a tortoise gov't - NDC presidential hopeful
Ketu South NPP in turmoil as members demand resignation of MCE
Businesses are collapsing under Nana Addo - Kennedy Agyapong
I will stop Mahama from campaigning in schools - NPP Chairman
Delta Force members granted bail
I'll make Nana Addo a one-term President if I get the nod - Alabi

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
3 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President Ernest...bullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet

Politics

Joshua Alabi is the best man for NDC - Ken Dzirasah
I'll make Nana Addo a one-term President if I get the nod - Alabi
Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday
Fritz Baffou
'Competent' people were sidelined under Mahama - Fritz Baffour
Nana Addo shouldn’t contest in 2020; he’s too old – Nyaho Tamakloe
X
Advertisement