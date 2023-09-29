Kufuor raises concerns over factionalism within NPP

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based TV3, Mr. Kufuor called for a meticulous reevaluation of the party's activities as it charts its path forward. He underscored the pivotal role of unwavering commitment within the party, likening it to a form of dedication akin to religious belief.

The former president lamented that the strong commitment he once sensed within the party seems to have waned over time. He emphasized the importance of upholding true democratic values, with an emphasis on inclusivity over factionalism.

Mr. Kufuor noted that the overemphasis on factions, whether at the constituency or national level, fosters division and hinders collaborative efforts.

He stressed, "The way I feel it, I don’t sense the same strong commitment. I have likened commitment to almost a religion. I don’t sense that now. We are talking proper democracy, an inclusive one, you wouldn’t emphasize factions."

He further elaborated that in the practice of proper democracy, the selection of candidates for constituencies or national positions should not be divisive, leading to the formation of factions. Such divisions, he argued, weaken the party's collective strength.