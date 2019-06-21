The NDC is set to stage a demonstration on July 2 against what the party describes as "hardship and insecurity" in the country.

Sammy Gyamfi believes the protest is a replication of Nana Addo’s own demonstration he led in 1995 against the Rawlings government.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam show, he said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has disappointed Ghanaians since assuming office.

“Nana Addo instituted ‘Kum yen Preko’ and we are going to protest the same way under the same oppression and hardships under which he led protesters in 1995 when former President Rawlings wanted to implement the Value Added Tax in Ghana,” he said.

The NDC Communications Director added that the demonstration is inspired by the “unfulfilled” promises by the Akufo-Addo government.

According to him, the NPP lied its way into power, describing their promises as “419”.

“We had so much hope in the Akufo-Addo administration to transform Ghana after they made all those campaign promises in 2016 but it seems all these promises have become 419,” Sammy Gyamfi added.