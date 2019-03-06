His comment comes at the back some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who said the party will never accept Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as the founder of Ghana.

Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa, K.T Hammond said Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's contributions are well documented in the struggle for independence, however, it will be wrong to suggest that he was the pioneer.

K.T. Hammond made this known during the debate on the new changes on public holidays in Parliament.

"Let’s get history right; how can you say that there is only one founder in this country?", he said.

"If they come to power and change it, we will come back and change it…we will never never accept that Kwame Nkrumah was the founder of Ghana," he added.

But Mahama in a Facebook post said: "Let us continue to thank God for how far he has brought us as a country. We are not where we should be, but we should be thankful for the many blessings that God has brought our way."

He added: "Our country’s Founder, Dr Kwame Nkrumah deserves on this day to be celebrated not denigrated for his tireless leadership that brought us independence 62 years ago."