Sammy Awuku said from all indications, it is very likely the former president will choose the economics professor to partner him.

Speaking in a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo' Sammy Awuku, the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said "it's going to be Professor Kwesi Botchwey."

National Organiser of NPP, Sammy Awuku

Professor Kwesi Botchwey is Ghana's longest-serving Finance Minister is tipped by many to become the running mate to former President John Dramani Mahama for Election 2020.

Reports that five persons have been already selected emerged a few days ago but the NDC debunked it saying “the general public is therefore advised to ignore any such frivolous and fictitious letter, which is clearly a creation of some unscrupulous persons, who want to divert attention from serious burning national issues,”