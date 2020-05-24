The suspect could have handed himself a four years imprisonment if he had defaulted — and has been handed over to the Operations Unit of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) for further action.

He was arrested by immigration officers at the Kambaa Immigration Inland Checkpoint in the Upper West Region for entering Ghana through an unapproved route during the pendency of imposition of restrictions on travels to Ghana.

He pleaded guilty for violating the Imposition of Restriction Act, 2020 (ACT 1012), and admitted to the offense for violating the restrictions imposed on travels to Ghana.

The court presided over by Emmanuel Essandoh fined him GH¢24,000.

Prosecutor Chief Superintendent of Immigration (CSI) Philip Andoh presenting the case said on March 30, 2020, Jamal was arrested at Kambaa Immigration Checkpoint by personnel of the Upper West Regional Immigration Command for illegally entering the country through an unapproved route when the Imposition of Restriction on travels to Ghana was in force.

The prosecution said Jamal was quarantined and examined for COVID-19 at the Wa Regional Hospital which proved negative.

He was subsequently referred to the National Headquarters of the GIS in Accra for investigation.

He said the investigation revealed that Jamal had his wife and two children resident in Accra, and also traded in sugar, maize, and other related products.