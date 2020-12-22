The 70-year-old chief was reportedly found dead a day after checking in at a hotel room with a 25-year-old lady who could not be found.

According to MY News GH, they were taken to St Joseph’s Hospital morgue where the second son identified the deceased body as that of his late father.

The news website reports its sources as saying that while police are still investigating the matter, efforts are being made by the family for the release of the body for burial as the family is not enthused about the embarrassing spectacle.

Reports were rife on Monday, December 21 of how a certain William Agyei checked in at the guest house and lodged in room 40 located at Effiduase off Akwadum road in the Eastern Region.

He went to the said guest house in a red Toyota Corolla with registration number ER 1614-17, reports say.

However, at about noon on Sunday when his receptionist wanted to clean the room allocated to them, she knocked severally but there was no response so she opened the door only to find out that, the man was lying lifeless on the bed with the lady nowhere to be found.

Upon receipt of the information, police proceeded to the scene and on inspection, several medicines, including viagra for men container with one capsule, deep heat spray, unirob polar ice, bendroflumethiazide tablets, and several other used tablets were seen in a bag within the guest room.

A red bag containing the personal clothes of the deceased including some regalia and a black handbag containing cash the sum of GH¢2000 were also found.

External inspection of the body was conducted but no marks of violence were seen except foaming on the mouth.

It has now emerged, according to My News GH that the deceased is one Eric Osei Ansere, Krontihene of Akim Chia near Ofoase in the Eastern Region and not William Agyei as earlier reported.