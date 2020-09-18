The Electoral Commission on Monday, September 14, 2020, has announced when it opens nominations for the presidential and parliamentary elections, presidential aspirants and candidates will have to cough out GH¢100,000 as filing fees, while parliamentary candidates will pay GH¢10,000.

The chairperson of the Commission, Madam Jean Mensa at a press conference in Accra outlined the procedure involved in filing a nominations form for both presidential and parliamentary candidates.

The nominations are to be filed from Monday 5th to Friday 9th October 2020.

These filing fees are to be paid in the banker's draft.

"This year's nominations will be different from previous nominations. As you are all aware, we are operating in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the commission has introduced a number of measures to reduce human contact and human traffic and its activities and operations to a large extent. Our commitment to promote and undertake a COVID-19 free election has largely informed and influenced the changes we have made to our activities and the nomination process is not left out,"Jean Mensa stated.

The EC further stated that candidates can only access the forms via unique passwords to be provided to General Secretaries of the various political parties.

The nomination forms will be received between 9:00 am and 12:00 noon and 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm each day during the stipulated times.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians and some politicians have been reacting to the GH¢100.000 filing fee for presidential candidates.

Deputy General Secretary of the NDC Peter Boamah Otukornor told Starr News that the amount is rather on the high and the EC must re-consider it.

"I don't know the thinking that went in the charge. I think it is the highest in recent times and I think the EC will have to take a second look at it. This is an attack on our democracy and there is no justification of this hundred percent increment from the last one," he noted.

Kwesi Pratt Jnr speaking on the filing fees disclosed that some politicians go for loans just to pay for filing fees and campaigns.

"There are some who go for commercial loans for filing fees and campaigns. If he is not lucky and he loses then his world comes to an end," he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

"This filing fee is too much...If we want corruption to escalate, let's continue to do what we're doing....," Kwesi Pratt noted.