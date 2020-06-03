The restrictions in Ghana as a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been relaxed.

The President in a televised address on Sunday night, May 31, 2020, announced the changes which he said would be implemented in phases in the coming weeks.

Beginning Friday, June 5, 2020, a total of 100 people can now attend private burials and wedding ceremonies.

For church services and mosques for prayers, an abridged format for religious services has now been instituted.

Kwesi Pratt speaking on the measures taken by the President in the fight against the virus, he said it is not easy to be a Head of State of a country battling with COVID-19.

"I feel pity for the President...n this current dispensation; every President should be pitied...in Ghana anyone who doesn't sympathize with the President in this current state is wicked . . . In the first place, the economy is not doing so well and to carry this burden as President of Ghana. It is huge and so I feel pity for the President," Kwesi Pratt said on Accra-based Peace FM.