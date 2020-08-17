According to him, the next LPG government has plans to run an aggressive job and entrepreneurial programme.

"LPG will create one million jobs for the youth when voted into power in the upcoming elections. We are determined to help the youth of Ghana," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He said his flagbearer will inject money into infrastructure development that will create jobs and improve the standard of living for many Ghanaians.

He explained that the incoming Kofi Akpaloo administration when given the mandate, will embark on expansionary policies

The programme, he noted, will help to create a million jobs for the youth in each year.