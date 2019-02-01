The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Lydia Seyram Alhassan has been elected the new Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

She polled 68.80 per cent of the valid votes cast during Thursday’s by-election held in Accra.

To this end, Madam Alhassan succeeds her husband Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko as MP for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Meanwhile, the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) candidate, Kwasi Delali Brempong polled 30.52 per cent of the votes.

The rest are the Progressive People’s Party’s (PPP) and the Liberal Party of Ghana’s (LPG) William Kofi Dowokpor, who polled 0.58 and 0.10 per cent respectively.

Thursday’s by-election was marred by a shooting incident which led to at least seven persons being injured.

Some macho men in NSC-branded t-shirts reportedly attacked some voters at the Presby school polling station.

In a video that has gone viral, MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, was also captured being assaulted.

The NDC subsequently boycotted the by-election, explaining that it would not put the lives of its supporters in danger.

“...this seat is no more important than any single life that will be lost. So, under the circumstances, we have withdrawn our agents.

"We are appealing to all our supporters and sympathisers not to undertake any reprisal attack. We are calling on all our party supporters to remain calm,” chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, said at a press conference.

Below are the results from the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election:

Lydia Seyram Alhassan - 12,041 (1st)

Delali Kwasi Brempong - 5,341 (2nd)

William Kofi Dowokpor - 102 (3rd)

Clement Boadi - 17 (4th)