In a project she calls "1 Electoral Area 1 Uber", the MP seeks to donate vehicles to some unemployed youth in various electoral areas in the constituency.

In a post announcing the scheme after the donation, she said: "I donated 11 cars to the good people of Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency under a policy known as the Maa Lydia's Entrepreneurial Scheme. (1 ELECTORAL AREA 1 UBER)."

She added: "This is to help bridge the unemployment gab and relief financial burden on my Constituents."

"I appreciate the efforts of the NPP regional executives who showed up to make the event a successful one, and to my colleague MP for Ablekuma Central, Hon Ebenezer Nartey, I say God richly bless you for honoring my invitation."

"To my Constituency Executives, Polling Station officers and Constituents of Ayawaso West Wuogon, I ask for God's favor upon your lives for coming together to make such a great history."

"I say Ayekoo to you all..!!!"

"Finally, I give special thanks to the Almighty God for seeing us through, from preparation to the Launch of this project, Lord we are grateful..!!"

"1 ELECTORAL 1 UBER project is here to stay."

Lydia Alhassan won the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election last December to the death of her husband and MP for the area, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko.