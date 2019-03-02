The Executive Secretary of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Commission of Inquiry, Dr Ernest Kofi Abotsi, said the Commission takes witnesses on the basis of relevance, adding that Madam Alhassan was a secondary witness.

He made the comments when the Commission went on a fact finding mission at the scene of violence during the by-election, to appraise and furnish the Commission with corroborative evidence or otherwise relative to the testimonies given before it.

"Even though initially we had decided to speak to all the candidates, the Commission subsequent reassessment concluded that we should speak to people who have primary evidence, and who, therefore, was relevant. Because mind you, we don't have a lot of time so we are speaking to most relevant people," Dr Abotsi said.

He added: "It turned out that the candidate who actually won, that is the MP was not on the scene. She was not here. She never was here for the entire time. Everything she knows about this incident, she heard from someone. Therefore, she is only at best a secondary witness."

"That is the reason the Commission decided subsequently not to call her again."

He said the Commission would call all witnesses who were relevant to it work.

"Even though we are trying to work against speed and time, it is important that conclusions are thorough and complete, so that whatever recommendations are they will be useful and effective," he said.

The Commission members were conducted around the scenes of the violence jointly by Detective Chief Inspect Abudulai Jallo-Sulemana of the East Legon Police Station and Mr Micheal Cudjoe, a Ballistic Expert at the Forensic Laboratory of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

They visted the La-Bawaleshie Presbyterian Basic One School, where a polling station was cited on the day of the by-election and to the residence of Mr Delali Kwesi Brempong, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate in the by-election.