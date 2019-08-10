“We are battle ready, the NDC is battle ready for victory in Ayawaso [West Wuogon], boot for boot, chalewote for chalewote, everything,” the actor turn politician said on TV3's New Day show.

Dumelo is aspiring to become the NDC's parliamentary candidate in Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency for the 2020 polls.

He is hoping to cash in on his popularity to end the NPP's two-decade hold of the constituency.

The constituency, populated by the so called Ghanaian elites, erupted in violence during a recent by-election early this year.

The by-election, which came after the death of the then Member of Parliament for the area, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko, saw the election of Lydia Seyram Alhassan to parliament.

Dumelo told New Day that the NDC has gone to the drawing board to properly right all wrongs done in the past in order to claim the seat in 2020.

“I feel that we’ve been able to identify what the problems were, what the problems are and we’ve listed the solutions and that is what we will use to win in Ayawaso West Wuogon.

“I always say Ayawaso West Wuogon is an NDC seat and because of one or two things we are not able to win it.

“In 2008, we could have won it, 2012 we lost it by 1,006 votes. It is just 2016 that we lost it by 10,000 votes, and so if you look at the mathematics, we can win Ayawaso West Wuogon. It is an NDC seat and if we do certain things right, it is a winnable seat,” he said.