He said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is training vigilantes at Asutuare in combat techniques ahead of next year’s election.

Mahama made the allegation when the President of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), Affail Monney, paid him a courtesy call.

“We have evidence that those people (vigilantes) are being sent to Asutuare and trained in batches over and over again, in all kinds of combat techniques and other things,” he alleged.

John Mahama

Mahama, who described the situation as worrying, said he suspects government plans to disrupt the 2020 polls with these thugs.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said he hopes there will not be a repeat of what happened during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election last year.

“If you lose an election and you believe that it was free and fair, you don’t any cause to cause confusion.

“But if you feel that you were cheated, then sometimes emotions can run high,” Mahama added.

It will be recalled that at least seven persons were reported injured following a shooting incident during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

Some macho men, dressed in NSC-branded t-shirts, allegedly attacked voters and fired gunshots at the polling station.