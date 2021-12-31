He believes the duo should not remain in active service adding that they have passed their official retirement age.
Mahama and Nana Addo are too old to rule Ghana — Blakk Rasta
Ghanaian radio presenter who doubles as a reggae musician, Blakk Rasta has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama are too old to rule Ghana.
He urged Nana Addo and Mahama to rest because they are too old for the country.
Speaking on TV3, the reggae musician said "For me, Mahama and Akufo-Addo should rest, they are too old for Ghana. (They should leave) for younger people to come."
He indicated that the late former President Dr. Kwame "Nkrumah was not necessarily a politician. That is why we suffer in this country, we are waiting for people to be politicians before they become presidents."
"Get a well-cultured human being who does not lie, who does not unnecessary promises, who does not take bribes, but that person in there, work it out. Why does that person have to be a politician?" he asked.
