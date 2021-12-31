Mahama and Nana Addo are too old to rule Ghana — Blakk Rasta

He urged Nana Addo and Mahama to rest because they are too old for the country.

Speaking on TV3, the reggae musician said "For me, Mahama and Akufo-Addo should rest, they are too old for Ghana. (They should leave) for younger people to come."

He indicated that the late former President Dr. Kwame "Nkrumah was not necessarily a politician. That is why we suffer in this country, we are waiting for people to be politicians before they become presidents."

Pulse Ghana