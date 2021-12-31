RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Mahama and Nana Addo are too old to rule Ghana — Blakk Rasta

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Ghanaian radio presenter who doubles as a reggae musician, Blakk Rasta has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama are too old to rule Ghana.

Nana Addo and John Mahama
Nana Addo and John Mahama

He believes the duo should not remain in active service adding that they have passed their official retirement age.

Recommended articles

He urged Nana Addo and Mahama to rest because they are too old for the country.

Speaking on TV3, the reggae musician said "For me, Mahama and Akufo-Addo should rest, they are too old for Ghana. (They should leave) for younger people to come."

He indicated that the late former President Dr. Kwame "Nkrumah was not necessarily a politician. That is why we suffer in this country, we are waiting for people to be politicians before they become presidents."

Blakk Rasta
Blakk Rasta Pulse Ghana

"Get a well-cultured human being who does not lie, who does not unnecessary promises, who does not take bribes, but that person in there, work it out. Why does that person have to be a politician?" he asked.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

NPP will lose in 2024 if they push ahead with the e-levy – Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Parliamentary Service defends Bagbin, says Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is working against Parliament

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is in bed with the executive to starve Parliament - Parliamentary Service

I'm not the Chief whip of NDC and NPP — Bagbin explains why he was absent in Parliament

Alban Bagbin

MPs caught on camera fighting in Parliament must be prosecuted — OccupyGhana

Ghana MPs