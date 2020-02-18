The exercise dubbed "SpeakOut with John Mahama" will give the NDC flagbearer an opportunity to interact and listen directly to the concerns of the people, especially at the grassroots.

In a communiqué signed by the National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, Mahama will be accompanied by the party's manifesto committee.

John Mahama

This, according to the release will enable the team to take note and reflect the essential needs of the people in their 2020 manifesto.

"The SpeakOut with John Mahama will take place in all 16 regions of the country and serve as an opportunity for the NDC leader to meet, interact and listen directly to the people of Ghana," it added.