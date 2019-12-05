He has scored the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 30% for its performance in office.

According to him, Nana Addo has disappointed Ghanaians adding that he's not honest.

He said former President John Mahama performed as president in government and scored him 70%.

"If you tell us John Mahama is doing something which is not good and that you will come and do better but you come and do worse; … You tell us John Mahama is practicing a family-and-friends government and we all believed you and went and told the electorate that John Mahama is enforcing a family-and-friends regime and you came to power and introduced family-and-friends in government, it means you are someone who does not tell the truth," he said.

Nana Addo and A-Plus

He continued: "If you tell me that John Mahama is incompetent and one of the reasons was that he had 87 ministers and I go and campaign. You tell me to wake up at dawn to go and do door-to-door [campaigns], moving from room to room at Accra Polytechnic, entering ladies rooms and assuring them that when Nana Addo comes to power, he will reduce the number of ministers and then you come to power and you increase it from 87 to 120-plus, and there are ministries that have three deputy ministers, Chief Directors… when it happens that way, then you have disappointed the people who love you."

He added that "The followers of NPP, who believed [the things he told them] are disappointed, because you told us that the Ghana cedi under John Mahama was GHS3.7 [to USD 1] and it has made the cedi very weak, but you have rather taken us to 5-plus, and that is what hurts. It isn’t that anyone hates Nana and feels he is a bad person."

A-Plus, who fell out with the NPP over some disagreements in the past, noted: "We followed Nana Addo because of his knowledge, ideas, and plans, so, if you come and do what the erstwhile government did, then we are disappointed in you. That is why I will give the NPP government a very low rating because ever since we came to power, it has always been a comparison between the incompetent former president and the one that we brought to do the job. That is not what we want, but to be able to say we told you [electorate] that Ghana will change when Akufo-Addo comes to power and that is what you are witnessing but that is not the case."