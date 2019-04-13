The sugar factory was refurnished by Mahama in the lead up to the 2016 polls but was abandoned by the Akufo-Addo administration after he lost his re-election bid.

After two years of neglect, mainly due to lack of cash, government has caused the factory to be evaluated and sold off to a new strategic investor.

Reacting, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagebearer said, “It is unacceptable to sell the factory. We can get the expertise and the technology to make this factory work."

Mahama, who is on a 'thank you tour' of the Central Region, urged government to pursue the $23 million loan from the Indian Exim Bank for phase two of the project, which he said is still available.

“The loan from the Indian Exim bank is still available and so all the government needed to do was to take the money and implement the second phase of the project and once they had done that, this factory would be running,” he said.