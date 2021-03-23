He said John Dramani Mahama cannot win if he presents Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman as running mate in the next elections.

Dr Osei Bonsu wants NDC’s three-time Presidential Candidate to change Professor Nana Jane Opoku Agyemang if he is re-elected to lead the party in 2024.

Rejecting Prof. Opoku Agyemang, according to the lecturer, will enhance the future of the party in the presidential race since Mr. Mahama has only one term opportunity to be president.

“The future for NDC is bright if John Mahama leads NDC in 2024; meanwhile he can’t pair Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate because he wouldn’t be able to contest after 2028 and Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang could also not lead NDC because she would be old.

“Opoku-Agyemang would be too old in 2028 and beyond and if NDC insists choosing her as a running mate for Mahama, it would affect their future chances,” he reiterated.

John Mahama with Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

A latest report by the Economists Intelligence Unit (EIU) expects victory for Ghana’s opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 presidential polls.

EIU in its latest report published online said: “After two terms of NPP government, we expect the NDC to win the 2024 presidential election and to gain a small majority in parliament”.

This prediction comes weeks after the country’s Apex court dismissed an election petition filed by NDC flagbearer President John Dramani Mahama, following his loss in the 2020 election.