Mahama commences nationwide Election 2020 Thank You tour

This was disclosed in a statement published on his personal website.

The statement said he will be in the company of National Executive Members of the NDC.

“[The tour] will start from the Upper East Regional capital, Bolgatanga, continue to Walewale in the North East Region, and then to Tamale in the Northern Region.”

Read the full announcement below:

Former President and 2020 Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, begins a tour of the sixteen administrative regions of Ghana on Tuesday to thank Ghanaians for their support and votes in the December 2020 elections.

Pulse Ghana

Mr. Mahama who will be accompanied by National Executive Members of the NDC will start the tour from the Upper East Regional capital, Bolgatanga, continue to Walewale in the North East Region and thence to Tamale in the Northern Region.

Under phase one of the Thank You Tour programme, the former President will also visit the Savanna and Upper West Regions.

As part of the visit, President Mahama will meet with Chiefs and Queen mothers, hold meetings with religious and opinion leaders, address regional and constituency executives and supporters of the NDC and also interact with the media.