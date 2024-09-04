Mahama committed to empowering women — Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the bank, when established, will help women, including fishmongers, bakers, hairdressers, market women, bakers, traders, dressmakers and those in corporate employment to access soft loans for their businesses as well as capital for start ups.

She said Mahama is a person you can trust adding that he [Mahama] respects women, the vulnerable and Ghanaians at large.

Pulse Ghana

She urged all to have faith in Mahama to deliver on his promises when elected to lead the country in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang noted that when women do well financially, families and societies do well too.

She expressed concern about the lack of development in Tarkwa in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency of the Western Region after consistently voting for the NPP for more than two decades.