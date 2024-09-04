Mahama committed to empowering women — Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Addressing a large gathering of traders and supporters at the Tarkwa market in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency to kickstart her three-day campaign tour of the Western Region, she said the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, is deeply committed to promoting the cause of women and his promise to establish a Women’s Development Bank will further that cause.
The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has said empowering women to be financially strong and independent is high on the agenda of the next NDC government.
Recommended articles
Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the bank, when established, will help women, including fishmongers, bakers, hairdressers, market women, bakers, traders, dressmakers and those in corporate employment to access soft loans for their businesses as well as capital for start ups.
She said Mahama is a person you can trust adding that he [Mahama] respects women, the vulnerable and Ghanaians at large.
She urged all to have faith in Mahama to deliver on his promises when elected to lead the country in the upcoming December 7 general elections.
Prof. Opoku-Agyemang noted that when women do well financially, families and societies do well too.
She expressed concern about the lack of development in Tarkwa in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency of the Western Region after consistently voting for the NPP for more than two decades.
Prof. Opoku-Agyemang therefore urged the constituents to change their voting pattern in the upcoming general elections by voting for the NDC’s parliamentary candidate, Sheikh Issah Taylor, and the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, to bring development to the area.