Mahama didn't lose 2020 elections; he has to run again - General Mosquito

He also said there is no provision in the party constitution that bars Mr. Mahama from contesting for a fourth consecutive time.

“He was one of the people who contested the presidential primaries and won and proceeded to lead the party in the general election and the party claims he did not lose. So, if he decides to come back, there’s nothing within the party that disqualifies him”, Mr Asiedu Nketia told Kofi Oppong Asamoah on Class91.3FM.