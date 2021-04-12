RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Mahama didn't lose 2020 elections; he has to run again - General Mosquito

Authors:

Evans Annang

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has opined that former President John Dramani Mahama has to lead the party in the 2024 elections.

Mr. Nketia, who is popularly known as General Mosquito said this is due to the fact that John Mahama and the NDC didn't lose the last elections.

He also said there is no provision in the party constitution that bars Mr. Mahama from contesting for a fourth consecutive time.

“He was one of the people who contested the presidential primaries and won and proceeded to lead the party in the general election and the party claims he did not lose. So, if he decides to come back, there’s nothing within the party that disqualifies him”, Mr Asiedu Nketia told Kofi Oppong Asamoah on Class91.3FM.

In much the same way, he noted that all the other former flag bearer-aspirants or people who have interest in running for the first time, are welcome to do so when the time comes.

“The party does not impose candidates or the leadership of the party does not impose candidates”, he said, adding: “We allow the structures to make their decisions and we implement the decisions”.

Asiedu Nketia
Asiedu Nketia Pulse Ghana

John Mahama lost the 2020 election to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Unsatisfied with the results, the former President filed a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the results.

The apex court eventually upheld the results as declared by the Electoral Commission.

Evans Annang

