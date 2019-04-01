He said though Mahama is a native of the region, he failed woefully to upgrade the area when he was president.

Speaking to Class FM, Naabu disclosed that under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, a lot of developmental projects are going on in the north.

He said: “We now have a Ya Na, we have Yo Na, we have Mion Lana, the Tolon Lana, the most difficult areas that we used to have conflict, the President has brought peace to those places and we don’t have any problem again.

The outspoken former Chairman said the creation of two new regions in the north and the restoration of peace to the Dagbon traditional area means Nana Akufo-Addo has already achieved what the people were yearning for.

“He [Mahama] couldn’t create the regions for us, he said it couldn’t work. Did he create regions? Was he able to settle the problems in the Northern Region, especially Dagbon; Abudu-Andani, was he able to do it?", he asked

"So, if this man who is not a northerner has come to create two more regions, brought Dagbon crisis to an end and today we are having peace everywhere and can do our businesses, what can we do than praise him and vote massively for his government to remain in power.”