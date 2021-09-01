His remarks come after the NDC served notice to the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia that they should prepare not only to hand over power in 2024 but to also fully render account to Ghanaians on their stewardship.

NDC will hold Nana Addo Bawumia accountable

The NDC expressed dismay that whereas they prosecuted their own appointees who were involved in cases of corruption like in the GYEEDA case among others, the NPP government was turning a blind eye to the overwhelming cases of corruption and rather encouraging the canker.

According to the NDC, the NPP government which is currently in its second term, and on its way to what appears to have become a mandatory 8 years for all governments since the 4th Republic, has shown no interest in investigating and prosecuting the numerous corruption cases and abuse of office that had bedeviled the Akufo-Addo Presidency.

Addressing the media at the party's headquarters, the Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, mentioned a litany of corruption-related cases, including the BOST scandal, the Ameri Novation deal inflated by $800 million, the PPA contract for sale scandal, and many others which cost the nation financially and yet no one in the government punished for those crimes.

"These are just ten (10) classic cases of corruption and stealing that has been perpetrated against the Ghanaian people by President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia. Time constraints will not allow me to talk about the Australia Visa Fraud Scandal, the National Youth Authority street light scandal, the missing tricycles scandal, the Premix fuel diversion scandal, the National Lotteries Authority scandal, the Frontiers Health Services Scandal, and other numerous corruption scandals that the "Mother Serpent of Corruption" President Akufo-Addo and his jocular Vice President, Dr. Bawumia have supervised in the last five (5) years. We will leave that for another day," he said.

Buaben Asamoa reacts

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, Buaben Asamoa said the NPP government has achieved a lot in the fight against corruption.

He maintained that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has put measures in place which are gradually preventing corruption in the country.

"However, when it comes to the person who is mostly tagged with corruption if you put John Mahama and Nana Addo on the scale, John Mahama has international recognition when it comes to corruption. Was it not John Mahama that a court in the UK has tagged him as the government official one in an Airbus scandal which today, the office of the Special Prosecutor is investigating? Has Nana Addo been tagged with such a scandal?" he asked.