Mahama has never managed an economy during a pandemic before; reject him – NPP

Speaking in an interview on Citi FM in Accra, Mr. Ahiagbah said John Mahama performed badly when there was no pandemic during his tenure.

He rubbished the former President’s claims saying, “people will always sojourn out of this country, when people go, they will come back. If he’s making that as a basis to show that he has the capacity to reverse it, nothing in his records shows that he can. There’s no proof to substantiate what he’s saying”.

“The statistics show that he has no capacity that he claims he has to make this economy work. He never grew the economy one inch when he had the chance to be President. He cannot talk about the economy, he cannot talk about people leaving this country. Now he wants to come again, we have to let him know that we kicked him out, and he’s no longer eligible by his performance”.

“He [Mahama] has never managed an economy in a difficult time before, he has not managed an economy in COVID-19 before. What was the situation under his government?” he asked.

Mr. Mahama launching his presidential campaign on March 2, 2023, at the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho in the Volta Region, slammed the Akufo-Addo-led government for being clueless in managing the economy.

The situation the former President said has led to the majority of Ghanaians fleeing the country in search of greener pastures.

“With the limited fiscal space, we are likely to inherit because of the mismanagement of the economy under NPP. There are many who say that my words, just before leaving office in 2016, that posterity will be my judge, have proven prophetic in the face of the disastrous performance of the NPP government and their harrowing dismantling of our country’s prospects. This government has been clueless and, in many ways, callous. We are saddled with debt, and we have been downgraded by every rating agency and inflation has gone off the roof, sending people into abject poverty,” Mr. Mahama indicated.