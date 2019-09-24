He said Ghanaians shouldn't look the way of the former president because he has nothing to offer.

He said it would be difficult for Mr. Mahama and his NDC to project themselves as the messiahs of the economy after running same between 2012 and 2016.

READ ALSO: NDC's Kwame Zu begs for insulting Okyenhene

“He was the most blessed president ever in this country’s history … by the time he took over, we were just a year or so an oil producer; cocoa prices were good. Ghana had really not much of a debt … but what did he do? He wasted the opportunity,” Gabby said.

He accused Mr. Mahama and his NDC of signing reckless power contracts that never helped the country, saying “Mahama’s gov’t acted like merchants of war. He and his team benefited from the ‘dumsor’ crisis by creating a new crisis for Ghana.”

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Former Executive Director, Danquah Institute

Gabby said that due to the reckless economic management by Mr. Mahama and his NDC, the current government had to pay arrears that date back to the former regime in many sectors of the economy, even though there was enough money in the system at the time to handle all of them.

“Just the last couple of years, this government had to pay Ghana Education Service arrears dating back to 2010. Even for the North, scholarships for secondary school education had not been paid from 2014, this government had to pay that … arrears in the energy sector, arrears in the road sector amounting to GH¢2 billion, so what did they actually use the money for? “And they borrowed more than any other government in the history of this country,” he stated.