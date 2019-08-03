The New Publisher newspaper, quoting unnamed sources, said Mr Mould was approached by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer to pair him for the 2020 elections but he turned down the offer.

The newspaper also reports that a similar offer to the Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Alhassan Andani, was turned down.

However, in a press statement, Mr Mould stated for "the record that I have NOT been approached by the NDC flagbearer for the 2020 Presidential election to play any such role.

"I could therefore not have turned down an offer that has not been made to me."

He did not rule out accepting the offer if it is made but noted that he's working very hard to ensure that Mr Mahama and the NDC win the 2020 polls.

Below is the statement

My attention has been drawn to a publication in the ‘New Publisher’ newspaper dates Friday 2nd August, 2019, which has been carried by other news portals and on social media; to the effect that I have turned down an offer after being approached by the former President and NDC flag bearer for the 2020 Presidential elections, John Dramani Mahama, to “pair him” for the elections.

I wish to state for the record that I have NOT been approached by the NDC flagbearer for the 2020 Presidential election to play any such role. I could therefore not have turned down an offer that has not been made to me.

I am however working very hard to ensure that John Dramani Mahama and the NDC, the party that I love and which I have loyally served since I left the public service, win the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

That being said, let’s bear in mind the choice of running mate shall be decided by H.E John Dramani Mahama in accordance with National Democratic Congress’s constitution.

Signed

Alexander Kofi-Mensah MOULD