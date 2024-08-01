Mahama has nothing good for Ashanti Region – Chairman Wontumi

“Mahama has nothing good to offer this region, during his time he introduced Capitation under the NHIS and this created a lot of problems for the people, we still remember; he neglected the people of the Ashanti region.”

Chairman Wontumi believes the ongoing road projects will give the ruling party a significant advantage.

He reiterated the party's goal of securing 85% of the total votes in the Ashanti region, confident that the government's current performance will help them achieve this target.

Pulse Ghana

He dismissed the possibility of a repeat of the 2008 election outcome, where there was despondency, noting that this time the government is meeting the people's expectations.

“In 2008 when the NPP had finished its eight years term and looking to break the 8, there were a lot of despondency but, now the narrative is different because the government is performing and meeting the expectations of the people, this gives us confidence that breaking the 8 is possible this time around."