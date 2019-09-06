He said even though he was one of the fiercest critics of Mahama and his government but he [Mahama] treated him to have never said anything bad adding that he was good and tolerant to criticisms.

His reactions come at the back after a video sighted on social media of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo subtly avoiding a 'proper' handshake with his political rival, Mahama.

The two gentlemen have over time, been captured in several videos and photos, chatting, and interacting heartily, sometimes, exchanging a few words and laughing.

A trending video circulating on social media, however, portrays a different situation and raises questions about the current relationship between the two.

Manasseh Azure Awuni

Nana Addo and Mahama once again met at a security forum at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra.

Some current and former African leaders participated in the security forum.

Mahama, at the event, was in line with dignitaries and Nana Addo passing by him just shook his hand like his 'worst enemy' but he [Nana Addo] greeted, shook hands and smiled with other African leaders.

Mahama also scarcely looked at him.

It appeared as though the former President was skipped with the pleasantries.

Manasseh Azure reacting to the video said Nana Addo snubbing Mahama at a public function is unfortunate.

He advised the President not to allow his body language, especially in the public, prove that his critics about his government are right.

Manasseh Azure in a Facebook post stated that "friendly act may not be part of your [Nana Addo] KPI, but it does help to lower the ever-rising political temperature."