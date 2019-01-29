He said Mahama's popularity in the media doesn't reflect among the grassroots supporters in the party.

“Mahama had the disadvantage because he has served as President before; and what was his performance?" he asked.

Alban Bagbin, who has been a fierce critic of the former NDC administration said Mahama's performance in government has made him less popular among delegates.

"And so the delegates have the opportunity to assess that and look at his call for comeback and to assess him to see whether his call for comeback has in anyway changed because we had a committee report as to what happened in government and what led to the humiliation of the party, and they are using that to assess him whether his call that he has changed and he will do things different is just a mere call or is true”, he said.

The National Democratic Congress will go to the polls to elect a flagbearer for the 2020 general elections on February 23.

Bagbin also said he is the most qualified among the seven candidates that have filed to contest the position.

''From 1992 I have been committed to this process without a blink of an eye. I have remained put and by the grace of Almighty God, I have been ascending from Member of Parliament to now 2nd Deputy Speaker of Parliament after serving twice as the leader of Parliament as Majority Leader and Minority Leader for 8 years. I have worked with all the Presidents in those positions and so in terms of loyalty, commitment and experience, I think I tower above them all."

He also stressed that “so we have the opportunity because some of us even think that he [Mahama] is the weakest link and so apart from you the media who are obsessed with him, the members are not”.