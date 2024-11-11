Mahama looks set to win the 2024 election - Latest poll shows

The poll shows Mahama with 52 % support, followed by Dr. Bawumia with 41.3 %. Support for the other candidates remains below 5 %.

In the swing regions - Central, Western and Greater Accra - Mahama garners 59.4% support, while Dr. Bawumia has 33.8%.

The poll also reveals that while 98% of NDC voters intend to vote for Mahama, only 95% of NPP voters will do so for Dr Bawumia. This may indicate a case of disunity within the ruling party.

According to the poll, voters are most concerned about the economy, employment, and education. Mor than half (51 %) of respondents say their economic situation has worsened since last year.

Both Mahama and Dr. Bawumia have outlined plans to boost the economy and improve citizens’ livelihoods. However, more respondents (52.5%) see Mahama as more capable, experienced, and qualified to tackle the current economic crisis than Dr. Bawumia (41.7%).