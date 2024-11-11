Mahama looks set to win the 2024 election - Latest poll shows

Mahama maintains his lead over the ruling party’s candidate and current Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (NPP), the leader for Movement for Change, Alan Kwaddwo Kyerematen and the leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako.
Main opposition leader and former president John Dramani Mahama (NDC) is on course to win the presidential election in December, according to the latest opinion poll, released on Monday by Global InfoAnalytics, an Accra based research group.
The poll shows Mahama with 52 % support, followed by Dr. Bawumia with 41.3 %. Support for the other candidates remains below 5 %.
In the swing regions - Central, Western and Greater Accra - Mahama garners 59.4% support, while Dr. Bawumia has 33.8%.
The poll also reveals that while 98% of NDC voters intend to vote for Mahama, only 95% of NPP voters will do so for Dr Bawumia. This may indicate a case of disunity within the ruling party.
According to the poll, voters are most concerned about the economy, employment, and education. Mor than half (51 %) of respondents say their economic situation has worsened since last year.
Both Mahama and Dr. Bawumia have outlined plans to boost the economy and improve citizens’ livelihoods. However, more respondents (52.5%) see Mahama as more capable, experienced, and qualified to tackle the current economic crisis than Dr. Bawumia (41.7%).
Tho poll was conducted between 4 and 8 November 2024 and has a margin of error of 1.9 %.