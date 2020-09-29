According to him, the former President brought the Ghanaian economy on its knees before he lost the 2016 election.

Dr. Bawumia lamented the difficulties the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) had to go through when it won power in 2016.

Speaking at an inauguration ceremony of ‘Aspirants Unite for Nana’ a group for defeated Parliamentary aspirants of the NPP, he said the previous NDC administration left them with bones.

“John Mahama managed our [Ghana] economy with incompetence. He was very incompetent at managing the economy and it is a fact."

He warned Ghanaians to be wary of John Mahama as he lacks credibility and has no vision to propel the country.

"They chopped all the meat and left us with bones. He has also proven not to have credibility. He’s a man of no credibility and no vision.”

This is, however, not the first time the NPP has proclaimed the flagbearer of the NDC “incompetent” as President Akufo-Addo in similar fashion recently said the former president has over a period proved to be inconsistent and therefore is a flip flop with no credibility