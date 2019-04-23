The Nissan pickup vehicles and Renault Duster Saloon Cars were donated by various benefactors to support the former President during the recent internal NDC presidential primaries.

Handing over the vehicles to the National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Mahama promised to intensify his efforts to raise logistics and resources for the party in the run-up to the campaign for victory 2020.

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo thanked Mahama and assured him that the vehicles will be used to campaign vigorously for his re-election as President in the 2020 election.