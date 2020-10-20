According to him, the next NDC government will supply motorcycle operators credit to use on hire-purchase and pay as they work.

"We are going to legalize commercial motorcycle business to remove all the impediments on your business. To strengthen the motorcycle business you're doing, we are also going to supply you the motorcycle you use on hire-purchase so you take your time to pay," he said at a durbar at Juabo in the Amenfi Central constituency as of his five-day campaign tour of the Western Region.

READ MORE: Okada man resuscitated after overdosing on tramadol

As part of the tour, he will address the chiefs and people in a number of constituencies as well as interact with cocoa farmers, small scale miners, fishermen, fishmongers, traders, transporters, market women, Zongo groups, teachers, and other professional groups.

NDC flag

Mahama's campaign will focus on job creation, his plan to roll out Free Primary Healthcare up to the level of district hospitals as well as plans in the NDC's manifesto to provide opportunities and employable skills for the youth through state-sponsored National Apprenticeship Programme and Free Technical and Vocational Education and Training (T-VET).