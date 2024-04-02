The commission was tasked with conducting an impartial investigation into the events and violence surrounding the 2019 polls.
Mahama rebukes Nana Addo for not implementing Ayawaso West Wuogon commission's report
John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, is urging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to swiftly implement the recommendations of the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry, which investigated the violence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election five years ago.
Despite presenting its report to the President, some of the commission's recommendations were rejected, including the call for the criminal prosecution of a national security operative who assaulted Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George.
The government's White Paper rejected this recommendation, citing a valid defense of provocation as the reason for not pursuing prosecution.
Mahama criticized President Nana Akufo-Addo for failing to ensure justice for the victims.
He made this known when he visited one of the victims, Isshau Yaro, during the violence.
He urged Nana Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to see the young man whose life has been destroyed because of the hooliganism that took place in Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.
Mahama indicated that Isshau Yaro is waiting for justice, and those who were injured be compensated.
He said "I call on them, the president and vice president, to have sympathy for this young man and pay the compensation that will also allow him to put his life back on track."
