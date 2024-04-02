Mahama rebukes Nana Addo for not implementing Ayawaso West Wuogon commission's report

Despite presenting its report to the President, some of the commission's recommendations were rejected, including the call for the criminal prosecution of a national security operative who assaulted Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George.

The government's White Paper rejected this recommendation, citing a valid defense of provocation as the reason for not pursuing prosecution.

Pulse Ghana

Mahama criticized President Nana Akufo-Addo for failing to ensure justice for the victims.

He made this known when he visited one of the victims, Isshau Yaro, during the violence.

He urged Nana Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to see the young man whose life has been destroyed because of the hooliganism that took place in Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

Mahama indicated that Isshau Yaro is waiting for justice, and those who were injured be compensated.