The Board Chairman of the Ghana Cocoa Board, Hackman Owusu Agyeman has confidently declared victory for President Akufo-Addo in the 2020 general elections.

He said ex-President John Mahama of the NDC will be no match for Nana Addo should he win the nomination to represent his party.

Defending this assertion, he said Mahama's record as President was abysmal for Ghanaians.

According to him, although Mr. Mahama is at liberty to seek re-election, his record of accomplishment as a former President, does not put him in good standing compared to President Akufo-Addo.

John Mahama, last month, formally announced his decision to return and contest for President on the ticket of the NDC in 2020.

He said he owes God and Ghanaians a duty to return the NDC back to power looking at the shambolic performance of the NPP in government.

But Hackman, who was a former Minister under the Kufour administration, thinks Nana will have it easy in 2020.

“As far as I am concerned, the time that the NDC was in power under Mr. Mahama who is my very good friend, is nothing to right home about. They make a lot of noise but when you go down, nothing really was achieved. They talk about the infrastructure but nothing really was done and when things were done they spent about tens of thousands”, he said.

He also explained that: "It is his right to contest whenever he wants to contest, but as to whether the people of Ghana will vote for him is another story. First of all, he has the struggle of his own party to overcome. But personally, I believe that him facing Nana Akufo-Addo is not an issue because if we continue the way we are continuing, there is no way anybody who leads the NDC, can beat us’”.

According to him ‘if our memories are not short as Ghanaians, I don’t see how Mr. Mahama will be President again’

“We have to stay focused on what we want to do and make sure that we are not distracted, and that is what we are doing. When we went to take this loan, they went to the IMF but if you are not bold you can not do anything”, he said.