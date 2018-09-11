Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Mahama will come back like Jesus Christ - NDC Chairman Azorka


2020 Polls Mahama will come back like Jesus Christ - NDC Chairman Azorka

Mahama has officially declared his intention of contesting in the 2020 general elections after availing himself for the NDC flagbearership race.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Northern Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sofo Awudu Azorka has likened former President John Mahama to Jesus Christ.

According to him, Ghanaians are lucky to have the opportunity of Mahama again as president in 2020 to rescue the country from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government.

Two weeks ago, Mahama officially declared his intention of contesting in the 2020 general elections after availing himself for the NDC flagbearership race.

READ MORE: How Nana Addo defeated Mahama in the Central region

Speaking in an interview with Joy TV, he said he NDC and Mahama is ready to save the country from the mess the Nana Addo has created since assuming office.

play

The aspiring National Vice Chair of NDC said "John Mahama is coming to work the rest of the work he left, so 2020 I'm appealing with Ghanaians, they should not vote back 'fools' like how today if you wanted to talk something, they say free education, if dollar is raising up, they say free education, people are dieing, they free education, if you want to talk better thing in this country, they say free education."

 

Mahama will face competition from 10 other persons in the NDC's flagbearer race, with the likes of Alban Bagbin and Dr. Ekwo Spio-Garbrah also declaring their intentions to lead the party at the 2020 polls.

READ ALSO: Why Mahama stands tall among NDC presidential aspirants

Among those who have indicated their interest to lead the party former Vice Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi, Elikplim Agbemava and second deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, MP for Cape Coast South and Former Deputy Finance Minister, George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan and Goosie Tanoh.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Internal Wrangling: Koku Anyidoho is a mercenary; we'll punish him - NDC Internal Wrangling Koku Anyidoho is a mercenary; we'll punish him - NDC
NDC Elections: Here's why Ken Dzirasah wants Asiedu Nketiah to go unopposed NDC Elections Here's why Ken Dzirasah wants Asiedu Nketiah to go unopposed
Failed Promises: Angry NDC youth reveal why Ekumfi MP was nearly lynched Failed Promises Angry NDC youth reveal why Ekumfi MP was nearly lynched
Cathedral Controversy: We can't serve God on empty stomachs - Nunoo-Mensah fires Nana Addo Cathedral Controversy We can't serve God on empty stomachs - Nunoo-Mensah fires Nana Addo
Developmental Projects: Sam George pledges completion of ET Mensah's projects Developmental Projects Sam George pledges completion of ET Mensah's projects
Allegations: NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP reveals Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP reveals

Recommended Videos

Allegations: NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP reveals Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP reveals
Politics: I want NPP beaten in 2020 elections– Rawlings Politics I want NPP beaten in 2020 elections– Rawlings
Local News: Our children are not safe under Akufo-Addo - Ofosu Ampofo Local News Our children are not safe under Akufo-Addo - Ofosu Ampofo



Top Articles

1 NPP Primaries Aliu Mahama's son Farouk to run for MPbullet
2 NPP Administration Akufo-Addo to reshuffle ministers againbullet
3 Security NDC to recruit 200,000 boys into newly formed vigilante groupsbullet
4 Andrew Barnes Australian High Commissioner warns Ghana against...bullet
5 Failed Promises Angry NDC youth reveal why Ekumfi MP was nearly...bullet
6 Central Region Angry youth 'chase away' Ekumfi MP over failed...bullet
7 Vigilantism Why political parties are forming vigilante groupsbullet
8 Africa's Challenges Stop blaming colonial masters for...bullet
9 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet
10 202 Election People with money seeking to hijack NDC-...bullet

Related Articles

Developmental Projects Sam George pledges completion of ET Mensah's projects
Free Education Free SHS will produce more great men like Busia - Bawumia
Central Region Angry youth 'chase away' Ekumfi MP over failed promises
NPP Primaries Aliu Mahama's son Farouk to run for MP
NPP Government Gabby admits times are hard but urges patience
NPP Administration Akufo-Addo to reshuffle ministers again
2020 Elections Mahama should not run for president- Nunoo Mensah backs calls
Vigilantism Why political parties are forming vigilante groups
Agenda 2020 NDC will beat Nana Addo in 2020 even if he's EC boss - Youth Organiser aspirant
NDC Race 5 interesting things about Mahama you need to know

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet
4 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
8 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
9 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his...bullet

Politics

Vigilantism We’ll disband our vigilante groups if NPP does same – NDC
Free Education Free SHS will produce more great men like Busia - Bawumia
NPP Government Gabby admits times are hard but urges patience
2020 Elections Mahama should not run for president- Nunoo Mensah backs calls
X
Advertisement