Mahama will come back like Jesus Christ - NDC Chairman Azorka

The Northern Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sofo Awudu Azorka has likened former President John Mahama to Jesus Christ.

According to him, Ghanaians are lucky to have the opportunity of Mahama again as president in 2020 to rescue the country from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government.

Two weeks ago, Mahama officially declared his intention of contesting in the 2020 general elections after availing himself for the NDC flagbearership race.

Speaking in an interview with Joy TV, he said he NDC and Mahama is ready to save the country from the mess the Nana Addo has created since assuming office.

The aspiring National Vice Chair of NDC said "John Mahama is coming to work the rest of the work he left, so 2020 I'm appealing with Ghanaians, they should not vote back 'fools' like how today if you wanted to talk something, they say free education, if dollar is raising up, they say free education, people are dieing, they free education, if you want to talk better thing in this country, they say free education."

Mahama will face competition from 10 other persons in the NDC's flagbearer race, with the likes of Alban Bagbin and Dr. Ekwo Spio-Garbrah also declaring their intentions to lead the party at the 2020 polls.

Among those who have indicated their interest to lead the party former Vice Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi, Elikplim Agbemava and second deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, MP for Cape Coast South and Former Deputy Finance Minister, George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan and Goosie Tanoh.