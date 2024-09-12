ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Mahama will cancel nursing training allowances if he wins – Okoe-Boye warns

Evans Annang

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Ledzokuku, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, has warned that voting for John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) could lead to the cancellation of nursing training allowances.

Dr Okoe Boye
Dr Okoe Boye

Dr. Okoe-Boye, who is also the Minister of Health, said a win for the NDC flagbearer will be similar to what happened during his previous term.

Recommended articles

Speaking at Lekma Nursing Training College during a visit by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Okoe Boye urged students to support Bawumia in the upcoming elections.

He emphasized that Dr. Bawumia is committed to ensuring nursing allowances are paid and criticised Mahama’s approach, linking it to a “reset” that could harm nurses.

“The only candidate who can assure you that even if the ‘allawa’ delays, it will come. The only candidate who will call the minister to prepare the allawa list is Dr Mahamudu Bawumia," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okoe Boye warned that a reset under Mahama’s governance could see allowances cancelled again, while an upgrade under Bawumia would bring improvements.

He urged the students to spread the word among their families about the importance of voting for Dr. Bawumia.

The Ghana Nurses and Midwives Trainees Association (GNMTA), in May, said that its members have not yet received their allowances, despite assurances from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to the Association, the Vice President's pledge to pay about 13 months of their arrears has not materialized.

ADVERTISEMENT
John Dramani Mahama
John Dramani Mahama Pulse Ghana

In an interview in Accra, Pascal Adombillah, the President of GNMTA, expressed frustration over the delay in the payment of their allowances.

"For now, we have not had any updates regarding the allowance. The thing is that there is usually a clear-cut communication about the payment, that is, the date the allowance will be paid to our members. When you look at it, I would say we have had enough of this. Even the Vice President, in his statement, indicated that the allowance was supposed to be paid on Thursday. We have not had any information or updates regarding the payment. We have not had any update on whether the money was released to the Controller and Accountant General’s Department for the students to be paid."

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on May 14, disclosed that the government would clear all the outstanding debts to nursing trainees.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jefferson Sackey

Jefferson Sackey kneels to beg profusely for Ablekuma Central votes (video)

NDC flag

NDC annuls Amenfi Central primary and announces rerun for September 8

Former President John Dramani Mahama, during a media engagement at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Sunday, 7 July,

Akufo-Addo should have resigned when cedi depreciated to GH¢16 - Mahama

Electoral Comissioner Jean Mensah and Bossman Asare

2024 presidential election: 39 Ghanaians pick nomination forms; check out the list