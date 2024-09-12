Mahama will cancel nursing training allowances if he wins – Okoe-Boye warns

Speaking at Lekma Nursing Training College during a visit by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Okoe Boye urged students to support Bawumia in the upcoming elections.

He emphasized that Dr. Bawumia is committed to ensuring nursing allowances are paid and criticised Mahama’s approach, linking it to a “reset” that could harm nurses.

“The only candidate who can assure you that even if the ‘allawa’ delays, it will come. The only candidate who will call the minister to prepare the allawa list is Dr Mahamudu Bawumia," he said.

Okoe Boye warned that a reset under Mahama’s governance could see allowances cancelled again, while an upgrade under Bawumia would bring improvements.

He urged the students to spread the word among their families about the importance of voting for Dr. Bawumia.

Complaints by nurses on the allowance delays

The Ghana Nurses and Midwives Trainees Association (GNMTA), in May, said that its members have not yet received their allowances, despite assurances from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to the Association, the Vice President's pledge to pay about 13 months of their arrears has not materialized.

In an interview in Accra, Pascal Adombillah, the President of GNMTA, expressed frustration over the delay in the payment of their allowances.

"For now, we have not had any updates regarding the allowance. The thing is that there is usually a clear-cut communication about the payment, that is, the date the allowance will be paid to our members. When you look at it, I would say we have had enough of this. Even the Vice President, in his statement, indicated that the allowance was supposed to be paid on Thursday. We have not had any information or updates regarding the payment. We have not had any update on whether the money was released to the Controller and Accountant General’s Department for the students to be paid."