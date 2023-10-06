Mahama will defeat either Bawumia or Kennedy Agyapong – Global Info Analytics

"JDM leads with approximately 49%, Dr Bawumia, 28% and Mr Kyeremanten, 11%. Against Agyapong and Kyeremanten, Mahama's lead drops to approximately 47%, Agyapong, 30% and Kyeremanten 11%," the company posted on Twitter (now X) on October 5, 2023.

The outcomes show that Alan Kyerematen who only recently broke off the NPP and declared his intention to run as an independent candidate is likely to affect the fortunes of his former party.

Some key points from the research were as follows: 6,423 were interviewed in 80 constituences across the 16 regions with confidence level at 99% and Margin of Error of 1.58%.

John Mahama and Kennedy Agyapong Pulse Ghana

The Electoral Commission’s 2020 voters register was used as sample frame whiles 30 percent of constituencies from each region was randomly selected and allocated the regional quota based on total voters in each of those constituencies.

Relatedly, Kennedy Agyapong has apologized to former President John Dramani Mahama for being hostile towards him during his tenure.

According to him, upon hindsight, he has realized that his harsh criticism of Mahama was unwarranted and it was only fair to render an unqualified apology to the former president.

“The way he has handled me and how I have spoken harshly to John Mahama, I think have not been fair to Mahama. He is such a wonderful man.

“I apologize, I am a human being. I think I recount my relationship with him and all that I want to say I am sorry,” Agyapong said in an interview with Bola Ray.