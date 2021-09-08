Mahama’s 2024 elections “do or die” comment apt - NDC grassroot supporters

He accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of using state security operatives to rig the 2020 elections and served notice that elections 2024 will be different because the NDC will protect the ballots at all cost.

According to him, the next general elections in 2024 will be a “Do or die affair” especially at the polling stations were elections are won.

His comment has drawn condemnations from a cross section of the Ghanaian public including executive members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NPP’s Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen, in a sharp rebuttal said, “Mahama cannot intimidate us, we are not cowards.”

However, NDC grassroot supporters have commended former president Mahama for making such an emphatic statement and urged him on.

They called the bluff of the NPP apparatchiks and likened Mr. Mahama’s “Do or die affair” comment to then 2012 NPP presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo’s infamous “All die be die” comment.

In a related development, President of policy Think-Tank, Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe in a Facebook post said Mr. Mahama’s comment was in the same league with Nana Addo’s all die be die comment.

The NDC 2020 presidential candidate is on a nationwide thank you tour commending the electorate for the party’s overwhelming votes that culminated in Ghana’s first Hung Parliament.