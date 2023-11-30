Mahama's 24-hour economy won't allow witches to work in the night — Maurice Ampaw

He, therefore, called on all persons practicing witchcraft to rise and vote against Mahama in the December 2024 presidential elections.

"Mahama says he won’t let you fly because of 24-hour economy. Mahama doesn’t want witches to fly at night, so all witches must rise against Mahama’s policy. Don’t allow Mahama to come to power, you will no longer fly at night because people will not sleep for you to attack them," he said.

Speaking on Wontumi FM, Ampaw said "It is only when people sleep that you are able to attack them by taking their heads to play with on the football field, those without protection are more vulnerable at night. Witches also open their chop bars, restaurants, and filling stations at night. If Mahama wants to take that opportunity away from you, rise against him."

John Mahama has proposed to reshape the country's economic landscape, dubbed the 24-hour economy.

Industry players, politicians, and other interest groups have expressed optimism and varied opinions on the proposal and are interested in the fine details.