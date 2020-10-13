She, however, distinguished that the NDC focused on improving quality first before enrolling it on a mass scale as it is today.

Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang who is a former Minister for Education said the NDC government expanded 125 schools and selected some 175 other schools for a programme aimed at improving upon the quality of education.

Speaking on Accra based Citi FM, she said: “Our approach was to look at the needy students, the students who would otherwise not go [to school]. Our concept was to reach the vulnerable, to bring the school as close to the doorstep of the learners as possible and to make sure that those schools were of high quality."

"That is why we put in the labs, that is why we stocked the libraries, that is why we set up proper offices for the headmasters and teachers. They were all very important,” she said.

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, NDC running mate

She added that, “Our position on free SHS has been very clear. We started the progressively free [education]… We were doing progressively free because to operate it on a full scale at once was going to be highly problematic… We want them to come and learn, but they need the classroom, the laboratories and so on.”

The NDC Vice Presidential candidate also said the government at the time noticed that some schools were performing poorly in specific subjects and so after a review, introduced intervention programmes to address the challenge.

“We expanded 125 schools. We have the list and all the items we put there. Washrooms, labs, dinning and so on. We also picked another 175 for what we call the quality improvement…We started [free SHS], but we didn’t think that we should just go ahead and do en masse,” she said.