Speaking at a meeting of NPP delegates in the Constituency with Dr. Bawumia on Thursday, July 6 at the Ash Town Apostolic Church, where he made a case for why the delegates should vote for the Vice President, Dr. Prempeh said his sterling qualities, experience, deepest sense of loyalty and sacrifices for the party makes him the party’s best foot going into the 2024 elections.
Manhyia South fully behind Dr. Bawumia to lead NPP as flagbearer — Dr. Opoku Prempeh
The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has assured Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the total support of delegates in his constituency in the upcoming conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Recommended articles
According to the Energy Minister, the party's quest at clinching a 3rd term electoral victory, popularly known in the NPP parlance as ‘breaking the 8’, can only be possible with Dr. Bawumia given his character of being able to unite all sections of the Ghanaian society and all religious backgrounds.
"The Vice President has served well as Vice President, defending the programmes and policies of our government and remains the only existential threat to the electoral fortunes of John Mahama and the NDC, of all the candidates vying for the flagbearership slot," he said.
Dr. Prempeh further assured that, as his grandfather, the Otumfuo Asantehene has publicly professed that Dr. Bawumia is his son, meaning that, Dr. Bawumia was his father and therefore cannot support any other person than his father in a contest.
The Vice President is in the Ashanti Region, the NPP's stronghold, for the next 11 days where he will be telling delegates in the 47 constituencies why they should choose him ahead of the other nine aspirants vying for the party’s flagbearership position.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh