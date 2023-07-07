Manhyia South fully behind Dr. Bawumia to lead NPP as flagbearer — Dr. Opoku Prempeh

According to the Energy Minister, the party's quest at clinching a 3rd term electoral victory, popularly known in the NPP parlance as ‘breaking the 8’, can only be possible with Dr. Bawumia given his character of being able to unite all sections of the Ghanaian society and all religious backgrounds.

"The Vice President has served well as Vice President, defending the programmes and policies of our government and remains the only existential threat to the electoral fortunes of John Mahama and the NDC, of all the candidates vying for the flagbearership slot," he said.

Dr. Prempeh further assured that, as his grandfather, the Otumfuo Asantehene has publicly professed that Dr. Bawumia is his son, meaning that, Dr. Bawumia was his father and therefore cannot support any other person than his father in a contest.

