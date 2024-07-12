I'm sorry for denigrating Nkrumah — Matthew Opoku Prempeh apologises

Prempeh praised President Nana Addo for his contributions to Ghana's development, drawing a comparison to the transformational leadership of Kwame Nkrumah.

He highlighted various projects initiated under Nana Addo's administration, including the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy and infrastructural developments, suggesting that these achievements echo the pioneering spirit of Nkrumah's era.

He disclosed that in the history of Ghana since 1957, no president has helped Ghana more than Nana Addo, even including the first President Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah, who fought for the independence of Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prempeh's comments, which sparked backlash from the public and various political figures, have led him to publicly express regret and clarify his stance on Nkrumah's legacy.

The controversy arose from a statement Prempeh made that was seen as dismissive of Nkrumah's contributions to Ghana.

Recognising the sensitivity of the topic and the widespread admiration for Nkrumah, Prempeh's apology aims to mend relations and acknowledge the pivotal role Nkrumah played in Ghana's history.

Pulse Ghana

In a statement, Napo said "I wish to emphasise that I never meant to disrespect our former president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, or any of our former heads of state; including my grand uncle and mentor, John Agyekum Kufuor.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I note the concerns raised after my statement, I apologise sincerely and regret any discomfort caused."