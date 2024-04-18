May God open your eyes to see the good in this government - Akufo-Addo prays

“What I pray for is for God to open the eyes of our leaders who are not appreciating our developmental efforts, for them to see and appreciate our efforts,” he said.

He appealed to citizens to remain patient amidst recent power outages, locally known as "Dumsor," while assuring prompt action to rectify the situation.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Anwomaso 1 Thermal Power Plant in Kumasi on Wednesday, April 17, the President addressed the pressing issue directly, acknowledging the unstable electricity supply across the nation and its associated inconvenience. He assured Ghanaians that his government is actively engaged in resolving the power crisis and implementing measures to mitigate its impact.

The Anwomaso 1 Thermal Power Plant, with a total installed capacity of 150 megawatts, represents a significant stride in Ghana's efforts to ensure sustainable electricity supply, particularly in the Ashanti Region. President Akufo-Addo emphasized the importance of such projects in meeting the nation's increasing energy demands amidst population growth and expanding economic activities.

In his address at the commissioning ceremony, President Akufo-Addo reiterated his government's commitment to nationwide development, stating, "This power project is the first in Kumasi and, by extension, the Ashanti region. It is very significant as it will improve the delivery of electricity to the middle and northern belts of the country." He further emphasized the administration's dedication to providing essential infrastructure for development in all parts of Ghana.

Despite the challenges posed by the power outages, President Akufo-Addo urged citizens to remain hopeful, stating, "I do acknowledge the challenges that the people of Ashanti and indeed other parts of the country have had to endure in very recent times over the supply of power. And I can only thank you for the patience you have exhibited in the face of these challenges."

Ghana has been experiencing erratic power supply for months now and calls and directives by the Public Utility Regulatory Commission and Parliament's Energy Committee on the Electricity Company of Ghana to release a load-shedding timetable have proven futile, leading to the PURC fining the board members of the ECG for noncompliance.

